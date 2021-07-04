Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 11,073 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Workday were worth $28,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Workday by 4.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY stock opened at $238.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.12. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.52 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.09, for a total transaction of $1,530,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,496 shares of company stock valued at $60,751,488 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.