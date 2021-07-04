Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 3,978 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Biogen worth $27,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after acquiring an additional 316,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.34.

BIIB opened at $348.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

