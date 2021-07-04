Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $24,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 364,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 107.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 25,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 91,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $203.56 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $120.65 and a one year high of $204.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.