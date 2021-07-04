Public Mint (MINT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $188,002.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

