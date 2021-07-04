PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Down 5.8% Following Insider Selling

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) traded down 5.8% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $34.54 and last traded at $34.66. 28,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,056,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.

Specifically, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $606,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,765 shares of company stock worth $4,900,065. 89.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get PubMatic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PUBM shares. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cannonball Research started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 1,562.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 161,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,096,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $6,432,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $254,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.