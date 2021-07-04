PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $62.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $69.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PHM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

PulteGroup stock opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $137,843,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,016 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1,638.8% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,635 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 22.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 963,338 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

