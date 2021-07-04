Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Magna International Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magna International in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magna International’s FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGA. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Shares of MGA opened at $93.34 on Friday. Magna International has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $104.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Magna International by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,160,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,183,000 after acquiring an additional 152,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Magna International by 125.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,238,000 after acquiring an additional 468,509 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 502.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 48,908 shares during the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

