Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sierra Metals Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sierra Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.27 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $490.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.83. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Metals by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 1,575,719 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Metals by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,418,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 759,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sierra Metals by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 539,591 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Sierra Metals by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 234,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sierra Metals by 5,946.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 225,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

