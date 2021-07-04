Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Whiting Petroleum Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million.

WLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $57.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $1,871,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $4,821,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $699,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $1,015,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 273.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 52,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

