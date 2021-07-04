Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Decreased by Analyst

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

BAC stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after buying an additional 11,009,021 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,537,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.