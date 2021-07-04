Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Issued By Piper Sandler

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renasant in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.91. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.27. Renasant has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Renasant’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 441,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

