Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.32. 127,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,811. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42. Quanex Building Products has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $817.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,670,000 after acquiring an additional 420,036 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,795,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,972,000 after acquiring an additional 86,940 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,155,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,322,000 after acquiring an additional 101,440 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 962,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after acquiring an additional 68,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 66,331 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

