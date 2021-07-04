Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 3,870 LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 9.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPSN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $111,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $61.25 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. Equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

