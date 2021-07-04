Quantbot Technologies LP Has $186,000 Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAM. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,089 shares of company stock worth $47,975,909. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

SAM stock opened at $953.85 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $550.09 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,071.03.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,222.87.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

