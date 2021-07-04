Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,083,000 after buying an additional 411,544 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,329,000 after buying an additional 779,773 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,590,000 after buying an additional 1,575,989 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,259,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,146,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. Barclays raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

NYSE KTB opened at $58.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.20. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The business had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.