Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 1,495 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,354,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after buying an additional 1,606,506 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,451,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,745,000 after buying an additional 250,376 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 499,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.83 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEVA. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.