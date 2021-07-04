Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $177,000 Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,911 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 71.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 112,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after buying an additional 38,949 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $74.26 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.09.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

