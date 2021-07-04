Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $211,000 Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

In other Zynga news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $94,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,706.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $174,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,071,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,949,636.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 663,043 shares of company stock valued at $6,892,059. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.91 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

