Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,685 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $352.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.75. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $156.10 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

