QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 38,128.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,193 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $2,615,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 972,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,440,864.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 901,630 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,521.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840.

Shares of QS opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

