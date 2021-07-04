QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Financial Survey

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atkore and QuantumScape’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $1.77 billion 1.86 $152.30 million N/A N/A QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.68 billion ($0.39) -68.46

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Atkore and QuantumScape, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 0 3 0 3.00 QuantumScape 1 2 2 0 2.20

Atkore presently has a consensus price target of $72.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.87%. QuantumScape has a consensus price target of $49.20, suggesting a potential upside of 84.27%. Given QuantumScape’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Atkore.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Atkore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Atkore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 14.32% 67.44% 17.92% QuantumScape N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atkore beats QuantumScape on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings. It also provides MP&S products comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services related to design, fabrication and installation, modular support structures, and fall protection. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, and Calpipe brands, as well as other sub-brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

