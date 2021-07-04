Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Edward J. Hoffman Sells 11,030 Shares

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $247,292.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,484.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Radian Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Radian Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Radian Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

