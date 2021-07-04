RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in June

RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RDVWF remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04. RadView Software has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

RadView Software Company Profile

RadView Software Ltd. develops and markets software for testing the performance, scalability, and integrity of Internet applications. Its WebLOAD provides various solutions, such as Website, Java, NET, Oracle forms, Web services/REST, and Selenium load testing solutions, as well as continuous integration, CRM and ERP performance testing, and campus management platforms testing solutions.

