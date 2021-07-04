Rainicorn (RAINI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $29,092.00

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and $29,092.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 47.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00045904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00135884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00167488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,438.87 or 0.99766196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002918 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

