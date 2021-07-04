Ravencoin (RVN) Market Cap Achieves $508.61 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $508.61 million and $23.07 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0557 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001950 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00044638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00053464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,133,175,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

