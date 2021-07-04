Raydium Market Cap Reaches $197.33 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 11% against the US dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $197.33 million and $2.91 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $3.60 or 0.00010127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00045884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00135362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00167216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,535.92 or 0.99985106 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,823,596 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.