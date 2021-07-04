Raymond James Analysts Give Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) a $36.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PROF. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a buy rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PROF opened at $16.38 on Thursday. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Profound Medical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 845,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after buying an additional 20,477 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in Profound Medical by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Profound Medical by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after acquiring an additional 602,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.