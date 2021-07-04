Raymond James Raises Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$6.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

BIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cormark boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.89.

BIR opened at C$5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 265.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.77. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.08 and a 1-year high of C$5.36.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$185.61 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

