RChain Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. RChain has a total market cap of $96.14 million and approximately $180,292.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00053622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.22 or 0.00767559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000066 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 613,402,841 coins. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.