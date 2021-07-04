Realio Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.10 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, Realio Network has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $9.10 million and $296,215.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00003902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

