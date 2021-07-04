Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $409.00

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 409 ($5.34) and last traded at GBX 406.50 ($5.31), with a volume of 231682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 403.50 ($5.27).

Separately, Numis Securities raised their price target on Redde Northgate from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 381.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.88.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

