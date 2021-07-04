Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 68.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.90.

NYSE RGA opened at $114.88 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.99 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

