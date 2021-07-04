Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Short Interest Up 40.1% in June

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,900 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the May 31st total of 642,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RS. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RS traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $152.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,253. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

