Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on REMYY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.39. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

