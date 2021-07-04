Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 241,600 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 241,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,020,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,480,000 after buying an additional 338,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after buying an additional 163,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,474,000 after buying an additional 148,237 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,686,000 after buying an additional 760,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,167,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

ARWR opened at $63.13 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

