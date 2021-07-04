Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $15.29 Million Stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 964,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ooma were worth $15,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ooma in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ooma by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ooma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ooma by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $84,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $656,139.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,959 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. Ooma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $453.79 million, a P/E ratio of -177.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

