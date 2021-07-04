Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $16.53 Million Position in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 380,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Willis Lease Finance worth $16,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $261.30 million, a P/E ratio of 381.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

