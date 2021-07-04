Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,084,841 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,031,075 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084,841 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.19% of Taseko Mines worth $15,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,171 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,928,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 1,804,368 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,972 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 124,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $575.69 million, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 2.56.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGB. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

