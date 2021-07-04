Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,079,665 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,079,665 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.76% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $504,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,615.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MDRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

