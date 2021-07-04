Reviewing DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DuPont de Nemours and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DuPont de Nemours 0 12 7 0 2.37 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical 0 0 1 0 3.00

DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus target price of $83.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.30%. Given DuPont de Nemours’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DuPont de Nemours is more favorable than Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical.

Dividends

DuPont de Nemours pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. DuPont de Nemours pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical pays out 158.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DuPont de Nemours has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares DuPont de Nemours and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DuPont de Nemours 15.97% 6.76% 3.74% Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical 4.00% 10.94% 7.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DuPont de Nemours and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DuPont de Nemours $20.40 billion 2.06 -$2.95 billion $3.36 23.45 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical $10.83 billion N/A $93.47 million $0.84 27.49

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DuPont de Nemours. DuPont de Nemours is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.3% of DuPont de Nemours shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of DuPont de Nemours shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

DuPont de Nemours has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DuPont de Nemours beats Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process. This segment also provides semiconductor and advanced packaging materials; dielectric and metallization solutions for chip packaging; and silicones for light emitting diode packaging and semiconductor applications; permanent and process chemistries for the fabrication of printed circuit boards to include laminates and substrates, electroless, and electrolytic metallization solutions, as well as patterning solutions, and materials and metallization processes for metal finishing, decorative, and industrial applications. In addition, it offers various materials to manufacture rigid and flexible displays for liquid crystal displays, advanced-matrix organic light emitting diode, and quantum dot applications. The Transportation & Advanced Polymers segment provides engineering resins, adhesives, silicones, lubricants, and parts to engineers and designers in the transportation, electronics, healthcare, industrial, and consumer end-markets. Its Safety & Construction segment provides engineered products and integrated systems for worker safety, water purification and separation, aerospace, energy, medical packaging, and building materials. The company was formerly known as DowDuPont Inc. and changed its name to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. in June 2019. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products. The Synthetic Fibers segment produces polyesters, acrylic fibers, and carbon fibers that are primarily used in the textile and apparel industries. The Resins and Plastics segment produces polyester chips that are used to produce polyester fibers, coating, and containers; polyethylene resins and plastics, which are used to produce insulated cables and mulching films, as well as molded products, such as housewares and toys; and polypropylene resins that are used for films and sheets, as well as molded products, such as housewares, toys, consumer electronics, and automobile parts; and PVA granules. The Intermediate Petrochemicals segment produces p-xylene, benzene, and ethylene oxide, which are used as raw materials in the production of other petrochemicals, resins, plastics, and synthetic fibers. The Petroleum Products segment operates crude oil refinery facilities used to produce refined gasoline, fuel, diesel oil, heavy oil, and liquefied petroleum gas. The Trading of Petrochemical Products segment is involved in the import and export of petrochemical products. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.

