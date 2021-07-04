Robinson Value Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Biogen accounts for 1.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.34.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $348.72. The company had a trading volume of 811,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,013. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.