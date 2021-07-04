Robinson Value Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $53.96. 9,074,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,027,942. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

