Robinson Value Management Ltd. Sells 15,083 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,083 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. ADE LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $167.29. 7,873,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,452,137. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.70.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

