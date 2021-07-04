Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROG. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.33.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $198.52 on Wednesday. Rogers has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $206.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.91.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total transaction of $1,343,417.00. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,720,166. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 54.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth $68,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

