Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 3,200 Price Target

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been assigned a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s current price.
BATS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).
British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,821 ($36.86) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,775.54. The company has a market cap of £64.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 207.50 ($2.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,175 ($41.48).
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
