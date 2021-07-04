Royal Bank of Canada Increases Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Price Target to C$25.00

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LGO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Largo Resources to C$25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

LGO opened at C$18.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Largo Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.40 and a 12-month high of C$22.96.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$50.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Largo Resources will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Largo Resources news, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of Largo Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total value of C$292,423.50. Also, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of Largo Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total value of C$221,688.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 323,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,240,582.50.

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

