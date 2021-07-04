Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of -33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

