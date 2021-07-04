RTW Investments LP Buys 100,000 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,644,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Stoke Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.2% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RTW Investments LP owned 9.93% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $141,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on STOK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Stoke Therapeutics stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 71,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,259. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.91.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.