RTW Investments LP Buys 248,635 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,635 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned about 7.31% of Clearside Biomedical worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLSD. Wedbush increased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.38. 2,519,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,992,566. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.30. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%. Equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

