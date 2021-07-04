RTW Investments LP Invests $39.02 Million in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)

RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,818,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,018,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Genetron by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 455,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 355,306 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genetron by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after purchasing an additional 159,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron during the first quarter worth about $232,000. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTH stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $18.55. 334,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,989. Genetron Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.43.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 666.57%.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

